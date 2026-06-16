Police searching for Joseline Tapia, 17, last seen in St. Paul in late April

Police in Bloomington, Minnesota, are asking for the public's help to find 17-year-old Joseline Tapia, who has had no contact with her family or law enforcement since late April.

Tapia was last seen on the night of April 30 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Police say she "has since been in contact with friends," but her current location is unknown.

Joseline Tapia Bloomington Police

Tapia is described as a Latina who stands 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt with a Spiderman logo on the front, police say.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 952-228-3235, or call 911.