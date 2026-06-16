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Missing: Jazaylia Donnerson, 14, last seen in Bloomington on May 1

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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Police in Bloomington, Minnesota, are asking for the public's help to find 14-year-old Jazaylia Donnerson, who has been missing since May 1.

Donnerson was last seen in the area of American Boulevard East and Old Cedar Avenue South wearing a black winter jacket and red and black pajama pants. Police say she was carrying a large white trash bag.  

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Jazaylia Donnerson Bloomington Police

"Law enforcement has made attempts to contact with Jazaylia," police say. "However, those attempts have been unsuccessful."

Donnerson is described as a Black girl who stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 952-228-3235, or call 911.

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