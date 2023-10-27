Watch CBS News
Missing Eagan woman found safe

UPDATE (Oct. 28, 2023) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the missing woman was found safe. What follows is a modified version of the original story.

EAGAN, Minn. — An 86-year-old woman who went missing in Iowa on Thursday evening has been found safe.

She was trying to get home from Lake Mills to Eagan, but did not have her cell phone. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Saturday morning that she had been found safe, and canceled the missing person alert.

