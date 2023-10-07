12-year-old St. Paul girl reunited with family

UPDATE (Sept. 9, 2023): The girl was located and has been reunited with her family. Read the previous version of the story below.



ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police in St. Paul are asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old girl who has not been seen since Wednesday.

She was at her family's residence on the east side of St. Paul on Wednesday. She was reported missing on Friday.

She is described as 5-foot-4 and weighs roughly 112 pounds.

Authorities are not sure what clothing she was wearing, or a possible direction of travel.