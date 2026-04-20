Missing boy Sayvon Brown, 12, last seen getting into truck in Mankato, police say

Law enforcement in southern Minnesota is asking for the public's help to find 12-year-old Sayvon Deongelo Brown, who went missing Sunday night.

Brown was last seen leaving his residence around 8:30 p.m. on County Road 17 near Eagle Lake, and was "walking towards Mankato."

Sayvon Brown Mankato Police

Police say the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office and the city's public safety department sent up drones to search for Brown, but investigators later found out he "was picked up by a light-colored, 4-door pickup truck in the area of Highway 22 and Adams Street" just before 10 p.m.

The vehicle of interest seen on the night of April 19, 2026, in Mankato, Minnesota. Mankato Police

Brown is described as a light-skinned Black child who stands 5 feet tall and weighs about 80 pounds. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says he was wearing a black jacket, black pants and a black head band at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or the vehicle of interest is asked to call the sheriff's office at 507-304-4863.