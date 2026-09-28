Missing: Cambria Fairbanks, 16, last seen in Burnsville
Police in Burnsville, Minnesota, are asking for the public's help to find missing 16-year-old Cambria Fairbanks.
She was last seen around 11 p.m. Sunday in the area of Nicollet Boulevard West just northeast of the Home Depot.
Police say she was wearing a maroon top and maroon pants at the time of her disappearance.
Fairbanks is described as a White girl who stands 5 feet 7 inches and weighs around 175 pounds. She has red and brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 651-322-2323, or dial 911.