Missing: Cambria Fairbanks, 16, last seen in Burnsville

Police in Burnsville, Minnesota, are asking for the public's help to find missing 16-year-old Cambria Fairbanks.

She was last seen around 11 p.m. Sunday in the area of Nicollet Boulevard West just northeast of the Home Depot.

Cambria Fairbanks Burnsville Police

Police say she was wearing a maroon top and maroon pants at the time of her disappearance.

Fairbanks is described as a White girl who stands 5 feet 7 inches and weighs around 175 pounds. She has red and brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 651-322-2323, or dial 911.