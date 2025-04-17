Watch CBS News
Local News

Police locate missing 12-year-old Brooklyn Park girl

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Afternoon of April 17, 2025
WCCO digital update: Afternoon of April 17, 2025 01:30

Update (April 17, 2025): Police say the missing girl has been located safe and have canceled the missing person alert. Read the previous story below. 

Police in a northern Twin Cities suburb are asking for the public's help finding a 12-year-old girl who did not come home from school on Thursday.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says she was last seen walking north on Noble Avenue North from Brooklyn Middle School.

Police encourage anyone with information on her whereabouts to notify the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-8222.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.