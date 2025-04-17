Police locate missing 12-year-old Brooklyn Park girl

Update (April 17, 2025): Police say the missing girl has been located safe and have canceled the missing person alert. Read the previous story below.

Police in a northern Twin Cities suburb are asking for the public's help finding a 12-year-old girl who did not come home from school on Thursday.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says she was last seen walking north on Noble Avenue North from Brooklyn Middle School.

Police encourage anyone with information on her whereabouts to notify the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-8222.