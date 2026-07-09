Missing: Marvin Terry, 11, last seen leaving north Minneapolis home

Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help to find 11-year-old Marvin D. Terry.

He was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. leaving his residence off North 11th and Knox avenues.

Terry is described as a Black boy who stands 4 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 85 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Marvin Terry Minneapolis Police

He was last seen wearing gray jogging pants and gray New Balance shoes. Police say Terry has a "scar over his right eye" and a "surgical scar on his right thigh."

Anyone with information on Terry's whereabouts is asked to call 911. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).