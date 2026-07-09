Missing: Marvin Terry, 11, last seen leaving north Minneapolis home
Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help to find 11-year-old Marvin D. Terry.
He was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. leaving his residence off North 11th and Knox avenues.
Terry is described as a Black boy who stands 4 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 85 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing gray jogging pants and gray New Balance shoes. Police say Terry has a "scar over his right eye" and a "surgical scar on his right thigh."
Anyone with information on Terry's whereabouts is asked to call 911. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).