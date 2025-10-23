Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing: Noah Jones, 10, last seen Wednesday night in Brooklyn Park

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Police in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, are asking for the public's help to find 10-year-old Noah Jones.

He was last seen on Wednesday night near Shingle Creek Drive and Hampshire Avenue North, just southwest of Hamilton Park.  

noah-jones.jpg
Noah Jones Brooklyn Park Police

Police say Jones was wearing green pants, a green sweater, a navy blue Ralph Lauren jacket with multiple patches on it, tan New Balance shoes and an Army backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue