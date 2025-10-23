Missing: Noah Jones, 10, last seen Wednesday night in Brooklyn Park

Police in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, are asking for the public's help to find 10-year-old Noah Jones.

He was last seen on Wednesday night near Shingle Creek Drive and Hampshire Avenue North, just southwest of Hamilton Park.

Noah Jones Brooklyn Park Police

Police say Jones was wearing green pants, a green sweater, a navy blue Ralph Lauren jacket with multiple patches on it, tan New Balance shoes and an Army backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.