Missing: Noah Jones, 10, last seen Wednesday night in Brooklyn Park
Police in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, are asking for the public's help to find 10-year-old Noah Jones.
He was last seen on Wednesday night near Shingle Creek Drive and Hampshire Avenue North, just southwest of Hamilton Park.
Police say Jones was wearing green pants, a green sweater, a navy blue Ralph Lauren jacket with multiple patches on it, tan New Balance shoes and an Army backpack.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.