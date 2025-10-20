Missing Bemidji teen Laura Wright and her infant son believed to be in St. Paul, police say

Law enforcement in Bemidji, Minnesota, are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl and her infant son.

According to the Bemidji Police Department, Laura Wright and her 7-month-old son Kylo Wright were reported missing on Saturday. They were last seen getting into a light colored sedan with LED lights.

Laura Wright is described as 5-foot-4 and weighs 220 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Bemidji police say she has tattoos on her hands and a name tattooed on her left wrist.

Laura Wright's son Kylo Wright is described as having brown eyes and black hair.

Bemidji police say the pair could be in the St. Paul area.

Laura Wright and her son Kylo Wright Bemidji Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call 218-333-9111 with information.