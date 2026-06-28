Missing: Autistic 15 year-old Daymarieon Comer last seen in St. Paul

Police in St Paul, Minnesota, are asking for the public's help to find 15-year-old Daymarieon Comer, who has been missing since June 27.

Comer is a non-verbal autistic teen who responds only to the name "Day Day".

St. Paul Police

Comer was last seen in the area of Maryland Ave East and Arcade Street wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans.

Comer stands at 5 feet 5 inches, weights about 100lbs and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on him whereabouts is asked to call police at 651-291-1111, or call 911.