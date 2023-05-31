Missing: Andrew Dropik last seen May 16 in Inver Grove Heights; truck found near Afton State Park

AFTON, Minn. – Authorities are searching for a 31-year-man who went missing two weeks ago in the east metro.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says Andrew Dropik was last seen on May 16 at an Inver Grove Heights gas station.

Four days later, Dropik's family found his vehicle near Afton State Park, where he regularly hikes.

Andrew Dropik WCSO

Authorities say his family believes he may be in the midst of a mental health crisis, and his handgun is missing.

A multi-agency search crew scoured the park by land, air, and water -- but found no signs of him.

Dropik is described as a white man who stands 6 feet tall, weighs about 240 pounds, and has facial hair. He was last seen wearing a red and blue baseball hat, a dark shirt with white stripes near the shoulders and arms, and dark-colored shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 651-430-7850.

_____

Mental Health Resources: If you are having thoughts of suicide, you can text the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 741741, or call 1-800-273-8255.