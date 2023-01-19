Watch CBS News
Missing Aitkin County woman found dead near Big Pine Lake

By WCCO Staff

AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities say they found the body of a missing Aitkin County woman last Friday near Big Pine Lake.

The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office asked the public for help finding Anne Wyatt, 55, on Jan. 5 after her car, dog and phone were found abandoned.

Investigators say they do not believe Wyatt's death was the result of foul play.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 19, 2023 / 10:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

