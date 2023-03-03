Missing: 86-year-old man last seen Thursday morning driving in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are asking for the public's help finding a vulnerable man last seen driving Thursday morning in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says Edward Thomas Tokar, 86, was last seen around 10 a.m. near the 500 block of 30th Avenue Northeast driving a black 2017 Chevy Malibu with Minnesota plates "JCB525."

Tokar is described as 5 feet 6 inches, about 130 pounds, with brown eyes and grey/brown hair. He also wears glasses.

Edward Thomas Tokar Minneapolis Police Department

Tokar was last seen wearing a black hat, tan jacket and grey sweatpants, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately. Tips can also be submitted online through CrimeStoppers.