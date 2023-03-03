Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Missing: 86-year-old man last seen Thursday morning driving in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 2, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 2, 2023 01:18

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are asking for the public's help finding a vulnerable man last seen driving Thursday morning in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says Edward Thomas Tokar, 86, was last seen around 10 a.m. near the 500 block of 30th Avenue Northeast driving a black 2017 Chevy Malibu with Minnesota plates "JCB525."

Tokar is described as 5 feet 6 inches, about 130 pounds, with brown eyes and grey/brown hair. He also wears glasses.

image001.png
Edward Thomas Tokar Minneapolis Police Department

Tokar was last seen wearing a black hat, tan jacket and grey sweatpants, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately. Tips can also be submitted online through CrimeStoppers.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 2, 2023 / 6:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.