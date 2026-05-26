6-year-old boy missing from Roseville, Minnesota, police say

Authorities in Roseville, Minnesota, are searching for a missing 6-year-old boy.

The Roseville Police Department said Kamryn Simmons is believed to have left his home on foot around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. At the time, he was wearing a white shirt and tan shorts and carrying a blue backpack. A city spokesperson said he was last seen in the area of 900 Sherren Street.

Kamryn Simmons Roseville Police Department

Simmons is 4 feet tall, with short, black hair and a mole above his lip on the left side of his mouth, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Roseville police at 651-767-0640.