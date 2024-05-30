Watch CBS News
Missing 4-year-old boy found in southwestern Minnesota river dies at hospital

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

MARSHALL, Minn. — A young boy who went missing in southwestern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon was later found unresponsive in a river and died at a hospital, police said.

The 4-year-old was reported missing out of Marshall around 4:45 p.m., the city's police department said.

Several agencies joined in the search for the boy. He was found unresponsive in the Redwood River around 5:20 p.m.

First responders tried to save his life at the scene and on the way to a nearby hospital, but he died a while later.

Police said foul play is not suspected, and the boy is not being publicly identified at this time.

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

First published on May 30, 2024 / 11:39 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

