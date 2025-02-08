Minnetonka senior on track to continue family hocky legacy and clinch state title

MINNETONKA, Minn. — Lately, Layla Hemp lives in the limelight.

"I've never been this motivated," said the Minnetonka goaltender and University of Minnesota commit. "After we've come up short many times in state semis and stuff, I feel like I'm the most motivated I've ever been to keep getting better and win that state championship."

Hemp is the top goalie on one of the top teams in Minnesota. She's dominant, stacking up save, after win, after shutout. Her coach thinks it's simple.

"Layla Hemp is without a doubt in my mind the best goalie in the country," said Tracy Cassono, who has led the Skippers to the #1 ranking in the state and a top seed in section 2AA. "She is just phenomenal. It's been such a treat for me and highlight of my coaching career. I've had a lot of great goaltenders and great players come through programs. She's absolutely just been one of my favorite players to coach."

Hemp was the starting goalie in the USA U18 team that won a world championship last winter.

"I don't think I'll ever forget that moment," remembered Hemp. "It was just amazing. We finally did it after the year before getting bronze. I feel like we finally felt completed. It was just an amazing feeling."

If you recognize the name, it's for good reason. Her older sister Josie skates for Vermont and sister Peyton is a former Miss Hockey and current captain for the Gophers. Layla is the youngest of five.

"It's really fun. I feel like I'm the only one home now. So it's really fun to have my parents full attention all the time," laughed Hemp. "But it gets lonely. Josie's out in Vermont. Peyton's at the U. So no one's really home. But when Peyton comes home it's fun. But I really enjoy being the youngest."

Hemp's sisters won state with Andover High School before the family moved southwest. A state title is the last thing left for the current Skipper, future Gopher, and only goalie in the family.

"I'm feeling really confident with our team and my abilities. I just feel like we can do this," said Hemp. "Honestly just giving it our all and whatever happens happens and the rest will take care of itself."