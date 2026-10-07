Former Minnetonka school employee who sent 15-year-old girl sexually explicit photos sentenced

A former Minnetonka, Minnesota, school employee accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old girl was sentenced on Monday to 45 days in jail and five years probation.

Ibrahim Haji, 28, pleaded guilty in May to one count of engaging in electronic communication relating or describing sexual conduct with a person under 18.

He must also go through sex offender treatment programming, register as a predatory offender and have no unsupervised contact with minors, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

According to the criminal complaint, a school resource officer at a high school in Minnetonka on Oct. 24, 2024, learned about a possible inappropriate relationship between a teacher, identified as Haji, and a student at another school in the area.

Police reached out to the teen's mother and informed her of the information they received, the complaint said. The mother gave officers the daughter's phone, and police found hundreds of records of messages between the phone and a Snapchat contact labeled "Mr Hajis Sexy A**."

The complaint said the teen told detectives during an interview that she and Haji were close friends and that she had received a Snapchat picture from Haji that showed his penis. The victim admitted in court documents that she sent back some pictures of "sexual nature" to Haji and that the two had discussed meeting up to have sex. She confirmed that Haji knew her age and wished her a happy birthday when she turned 15.

Eagle Ridge Academy in Minnetonka, a K-12 charter school, told WCCO that Haji worked there from Sept. 28, 2023, to Oct. 21, 2024, as a hall monitor.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.