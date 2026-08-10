Minnetonka officer's unoccupied squad hits, injures burglary suspect near George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, police say

The Minnetonka Police Department says an officer's unoccupied vehicle hit and injured a burglary suspect Monday morning near George Floyd Square in south Minneapolis.

Police say it happened around 9:20 a.m. when the officer, a member of the Hennepin County Auto Theft Task Force, "engaged in a foot pursuit of a burglary suspect."

After making the arrest, the "officer's vehicle struck the suspect, and he sustained non-life-threatening injuries," according to police.

An investigator studies the scene in the aftermath of an unoccupied police vehicle hitting a burglary suspect near George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Aug. 10, 2026. WCCO

The suspect was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, and police say the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is now leading the investigation.

WCCO spoke at the scene with neighbor Jonathan Williamson, who says his friends witnessed an unmarked police vehicle drive over the suspect in the parking lot of the Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center.

He says a similar crash involving law enforcement and pedestrians occurred on the block earlier this summer.

This story will be updated.