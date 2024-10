MINNETONKA, Minn. — A brief lockdown at Minnetonka high school on Tuesday morning has ended, the school district says.

Minnetonka police said they were responding to reports of a suspicious person at the school. The school district then said it was a work crew on the roof that did not check in, which prompted the lockdown and police response.

Minnetonka police said the situation was resolved around 10:03 a.m.