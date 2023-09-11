Watch CBS News
Firefighter injured by fall inside burning Minnetonka home

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNETONKA, Minn. — A firefighter is recovering after being hurt while battling a blaze overnight Sunday inside a Minnetonka home.

The Minnetonka Fire Department says crews were called to a residence on the 12000 block of Ridgemount Avenue West just after 3 a.m. They arrived to find a side of the house fully engulfed in fire, which was spreading to another floor.

They got the fire under control in minutes with help from crews from Hopkins and Plymouth firefighters.

Officials say a firefighter got hurt at some point from a fall. They were treated and released from an area hospital. No one else was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

