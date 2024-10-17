Watch CBS News
Man sentenced to more than 5 years in prison for violent theft of Minntonka family's Porsche

By Riley Moser

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Thursday it sentenced a 22-year-old man to nearly six years in prison for violently stealing a Minnetonka family's vehicle.

Romell Roshode Lewis was convicted of three counts of motor vehicle theft and one count of first-degree aggravated robbery for "various incidents throughout July and August 2023," including the Aug. 17, 2023, theft of a Porsche in Minnetonka. 

Court documents say Lewis and Derek Holmes were among a group of four who assaulted a woman and her young son before taking the family's Porsche, which was later found dumped at a nearby Walgreens.

"Mr. Lewis' actions require accountability, and today's sentence delivers it," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. "These were brazen incidents that could have had tragic outcomes; the community will be protected from Mr. Lewis."    

Both men were originally charged with first-degree carjacking, a new statute that matches the sentencing guidelines of third-degree murder, which carries a seven-year prison term. 

Lewis reached a plea deal that dropped the carjacking charge. Holmes also submitted a plea deal that has yet to be accepted, which would also drop his carjacking charge.

