Men accused of violent Minnetonka carjacking submit plea deals

MINNETONKA, Minn. — Two men accused of violently carjacking a family in Minnetonka last summer have submitted plea deals to the court.

Romell Roshode Lewis pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree burglary while Derek Holmes pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree aggravated robbery and three counts of theft.

The two men are accused of taking part in the violent carjacking on Aug. 17, 2023. Surveillance video shows a group of four assaulting a woman before taking the family's Porsche. The group also assaulted her young son.

The Porsche was later dumped at a nearby Walgreens.

Both men were charged with first-degree carjacking, a new statute that matches the sentencing guidelines of third-degree murder, which carries a seven-year prison term. The plea deal would drop the carjacking charges.

The plea deals have not been accepted. A judge will decide whether to accept the plea deals during each man's individual sentencing.

Holmes' sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 21 and Lewis' is scheduled for Nov. 18.

Note: The video above originally aired on Sept. 18, 2023.