Watch CBS News
Crime

Minnesota's sentencing guidelines upped for first-degree carjacking

By Esme Murphy

/ CBS Minnesota

Sentencing guidelines raised for 1st degree carjacking
Sentencing guidelines raised for 1st degree carjacking 01:06

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission voted today to make first-degree carjacking a more serious crime than the original proposal from the legislature.

The commission received more than 2,000 public comments, nearly all urging them to maximize carjacking penalties.

The commission voted 5-2 to make first-degree carjacking a more serious level 9 offense. That's the same ranking as third-degree murder.

RELATED: Minneapolis officials tout lower crime statistics in 2023 so far

So as of Aug. 1 -- next week -- penalties for first-degree carjacking will range from about 7 years to about 13 years in prison, depending on someone's criminal history.

Commissioner Michelle Larkin, who is also an appeals court judge in Minnesota, made the recommendation.

"We need to focus and give greater consideration to the harm of the victims of carjacking, as opposed to harm to the victims of a typical robbery or aggravated robbery case," she said.

The legislature had recommended making first-degree carjackings a level 8 offense, which is the level of armed robberies.

These are Minnesota's first-ever carjacking-specific sentences. It was only this spring that the legislature made carjacking its own crime. 

Esme Murphy
esme-murphy.png

Esme Murphy, a reporter and Sunday morning anchor for WCCO-TV, has been a member of the WCCO-TV staff since December 1990. She is also a weekend talk show host on WCCO Radio. Born and raised in New York City, Esme ventured into reporting after graduating from Harvard University.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 4:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.