Minnesota's P.J. Fleck and Maverick Baranowski share unique, bloody moment

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck's intensity was on full display after his team's road win Saturday night against Washington.

"He's a crazy man," Golden Gophers linebacker Maverick Baranowski said of Fleck.

In the aftermath of the 27-24 win, Baranowski — who said he was hit by a cleat on the last play of the game — was bleeding from his mouth. After the two embraced, Fleck grabbed the senior linebacker's head with two hands, then aggressively wiped the blood from Baranowski's mouth and brushed it on his own left cheek.

"Blood brother," Fleck said, who's coached Minnesota since 2017. "Back in the day, I'm sure that's what they did — the frontiersman out West. Little blood on there I guess."

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Head coach P. J. Fleck of the Minnesota Golden Gophers reacts after defeating the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on September 26, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. Kevin Ng / Getty Images

Blood, sweat and tears helped the Gophers (3-1) get their first road win since a 24-7 victory at Wisconsin on Nov. 29, 2024.

"It's a great moment," Baranowski said. "Winning's hard in the Big Ten, and when you get to win at a place like this, just so exciting and get to enjoy that with all my teammates and my head coach always having my back for the last five years. I love that guy more than anyone and an awesome opportunity to share that moment with him.

Receiver Javon Tracy, who had seven receptions for 41 yards and score, witnessed it firsthand.

"I would never do that, but P.J. — he's different, man," Tracy said with a smile. "Like, he's crazy. He's very energetic."

Baranowski, who's spent his entire career with the Gophers, recorded seven tackles, one sack and an interception. Anthony Smith's hit on Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. forced into an errant throw into the hands of Baranowski. The following play, Minnesota quarterback Drake Lindsey found Quayd Hendryx in the back corner of the end zone for a 15-yard score to put the Gophers up 7-0.

Fleck cleaned himself up, but had remnants of blood stains on his right white sleeve during postgame.

Baranowski is one of Fleck's favorite players he's coached.

"If Blake Cashman and Robert Spillane had a baby, you'd produce Maverick," Fleck said, who coached all three players. "The kid loves the game, plays the game the right way. He is the heartbeat of our defense and our team."