Minnesota's medical marijuana program adds IBS, OCD to qualifying conditions

Gov. Tim Walz, Dems signal recreational marijuana could be legalized next session

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Health announced Wednesday that two more qualifying conditions will be added to the state's medical marijuana program.

Irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder will become qualifying conditions beginning Aug. 1, 2023.

"Research has shown that people who suffer from these conditions can see benefits from using medical cannabis to treat their symptoms," MDH said.

Current qualifying conditions include chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, cancer in certain conditions, glaucoma and more. Click here to see the full list.

Gov. Tim Walz and key legislative Democrats signaled recreational marijuana could pass the legislature next session, after their party took total control of the capitol and opened the door to passing more progressive proposals.