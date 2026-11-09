Owner of Minnesota's Largest Candy Store charged with selling boozy candies to minor

The owner of Minnesota's Largest Candy Store in Jordan is facing a gross misdemeanor count of selling an alcoholic product without a license after an anonymous tipster alleged a child was sold liquor-filled candies this summer without an ID check.

According to court documents filed last month in Scott County, the tip was sent to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division on July 1.

Later that month, agents with the department visited the store and found "a section dedicated to alcoholic beverage candies and confections," including Asbach Pralinen Brandy Cherries, according to the criminal complaint, with a alcohol concentration 7.3%, and a Goldkenn Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire Swiss chocolate liqueur, with a 3.58% concentration.

Minnesota's Largest Candy Store in Jordan, Minnesota. WCCO

The complaint states the agents observed warnings on the back of the products that state they can't be sold to minors, but "the items did not have a separate procedure compared to non-alcohol filled items."

Investigators allege when agents confronted the store's owner, 66-year-old Robert Mark Wagner, he confirmed he didn't have a liquor license, according to court documents, and was under the impression he "could sell all the alcoholic confections and beverage candies" he had in stock.

Wagner, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, was not arrested. He's set to make his first court appearance on Dec. 18.

The charge against Wagner carries a maximum of a year in jail and a $3,000 fine, according to the county attorney's office.