Minnesota's favorite Easter candy is Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs, Instacart says

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kids – and probably some adults as well – are looking forward to an Easter basket full of candy.

Now, Instacart is showing us the top selling Easter candy by state. It says Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs are tops in Minnesota - and 28 other states.

In Wisconsin, it's Kinder's Chocolate Candy Egg, with the surprise toy inside.

Click here to see the top selling candy, according to Instacart.

