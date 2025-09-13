Walk for Recovery celebrates achievements made by those recovering from substance abuse

Thousands of Minnesotans gathered in St. Paul on Saturday to celebrate the efforts of those in recovery.

Now in its 15th year, the Walk for Recovery event serves as the main, annual fundraiser for Minnesota Recovery Connections. Music, food, dancing, art and other activities were available for those who had either been affected by substance abuse or wanted to show support as a recovery ally.

"Today is a celebration of celebrations," said Cynthia Munguia, the organization's Executive Director. "We're celebrating recovery. We're sending a message, a positive message, that hopefully overshadows all the negative and hard stuff that we're seeing right now."

Organizers say a main portion of their efforts is working to reduce stigma about recovery and addiction.

"Every penny that we get, we put towards people. Yes, there's costs we have, so we need as much money just like any other non-profit organization. But it goes into the community," said Caddy Frink, the Director of Programs.

"The opioid crisis is real, and it's still very much alive," said Munguia. "You might have someone in your circle that is needing support or is traveling this hard journey. We're here. Not only are we here, there (are) many of us here today."