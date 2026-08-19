Minnesota Zoo Clydesdales prep to pull wagon in daily State Fair parade

The Minnesota State Fair is almost here, and Frank and Richie are getting ready for one of their biggest jobs of the year.

The two Clydesdale horses from the Minnesota Zoo will pull the zoo wagon during the fair's daily 2 p.m. parade. They have been doing it since 2018.

"We're harnessing them up, getting them ready to go here," said Gail Roubinek, lead animal care specialist at the Minnesota Zoo's Farm.

Before the fair, the horses spend time training around the zoo.

"We're getting them used to seeing the sights and sounds around the zoo, which helps with the sights and sounds around with the fair," Roubinek said.

On a training run Wednesday, Frank and Richie pulled the wagon about two miles.

"They're doing fabulous," Roubinek said as she directed the horses from the wagon. "They're looking around, but they're not upset by anything."

Roubinek said the horses' lives are enriched by the work.

"You give them a job and they really look forward to that job every day, just like any other working or service animal," she said.

The horses are also happy to strut their stuff from time to time.

"They really like to show off," Roubinek said. "You can tell by their little jog, they're just happy to be going and pulling."

Frank and Richie are both 18, so their health is closely monitored. Their care includes daily joint supplements, regular injections and laser therapy.

The Minnesota Zoo also works with the University of Minnesota Veterinary Medical Center to monitor the horses before and during the fair.

After the training run, the horses are unhitched, given a quick shower and sent back to the pasture.

"We did a whole two miles without too much of a sweat," Roubinek said. "I think they are ready. All things are set and ready to go"