Minnesota Wild hopeful about Zuccarello's return to ice after Game 1 injury

It was a welcome sight at Wild skate on Monday as Mats Zuccarello returned to the ice after being injured in Game 1 of the first-round NHL playoff series.

If he's able to play on Tuesday, that will be a big boost for Minnesota's top line and its top power-play unit.

"I think he's the oldest guy on our team," said defenseman Quinn Hughes. "So, he's got a lot of experience, a lot of playoff experience, been to Cup Finals. Really well respected, great guy. So, obviously, it's important to have him back and we've missed him."

The Wild's power play has been a major weakness in this series. Zuccarello's absence has been glaring. Monday, he skated with the top unit and even held a lengthy meeting afterward.

"A lot of times it's little things," said Wild head coach John Hynes. "It's like, if he's coming down in a certain situation and a D moves his stick one way, to look for this option. So, I think it's more the subtleties of it that he talks about and sees as a player.

No one unlocks Kirill Kaprizov's scoring like his best friend, Zuccy. A return could be the difference in this series.

"He's a great player," said Wild forward Nick Foligno. "Playing against him and having him here, you can tell the way he opens up space and time for guys. The vision he has and the smarts he plays with. So, he's a huge add if we can get him back and that's a big bonus for our group."