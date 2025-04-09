Wild advisor Ray Shero, a Minnesota native and NHL lifer, dies at 62

Financial markets sink as Trump’s tariffs take effect, and more headlines

Ray Shero, who spent decades in NHL front offices and for his last few years served as a senior advisor to the Minnesota Wild, has died at the age of 62, according to the team.

Shero, a St. Paul native, was senior advisor to the general manager in Minnesota for four seasons. Before that, he spent several years as the general manager for the Pittsburgh Penguins and then the New Jersey Devils.

"Our hearts go out to his family and friends and the countless people he impacted in the hockey community throughout his successful career," the Wild said in a statement. "Ray was the best. He will be greatly missed by all of us."

The Penguins also released a statement, saying the "organization joins the family, friends and colleagues of former Penguins General Manager Ray Shero as we mourn his passing."

Shero's Penguins made the Stanley Cup Final in 2008, then won the cup a year later. After leaving Pittsburgh in 2014, he was New Jersey's GM from 2015 to 2020. Early in his career, he served as an assistant GM with the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators.

Shero was the son of Hockey Hall of Famer Fred Shero, who played for the New York Rangers and coached the Philadelphia Flyers to two Stanley Cups.