Minnesota Wild, coach John Hynes reach multi-year contract extension deal

Minnesota Wild coach John Hynes has signed a multi-year contract extension after leading the team to its first playoff series win in 11 seasons.

The contract was announced by Minnesota general manager Bill Guerin on Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hynes is entering his fourth season with the Wild and 12th season as an NHL coach. He has a 125-78-24 record in three seasons since he was hired on Nov. 28, 2023.

John Hynes watches the action from behind the bench against the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center on April 9, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

Minnesota took a first-round playoff series win over the Dallas Stars after finishing the regular season third in the Western Conference. The Wild's 104 points tied for the third-highest total in franchise history.

The Wild also set a single-season franchise record with a 25.2 power-play percentage.

Minnesota was 29-0-0 when leading after two periods.

Hynes owns a career record of 409-333-87 in 829 regular season games with Minnesota, the Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils. His 409 wins and 829 games coached rank fourth in NHL history among American-born coaches.