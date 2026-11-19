The Minnesota Wild have had few opportunities this season to give their fans a glimpse of what has been one of the most completed and connected teams in the NHL, with an imbalanced early schedule that has them on the road for 18 of their first 26 games.

The cameo they made at Grand Casino Arena on Tuesday night was quite a show for the home crowd.

With their third consecutive five-plus goal performance, the Wild beat Nashville 7-3 for their 12th straight game without a regulation loss. By going 10-0-2 since Oct. 24, the Wild have the longest point streak in the league this season.

Matt Boldy scored twice against the Predators to give the Wild a 5-0 lead with less than a minute elapsed in the second period. They've scored first in all 12 games during the streak that's the third-longest in franchise history. All four lines contributed at least one goal.

"That's us. That's the Minnesota Wild this year," veteran left wing Marcus Foligno said. "It's a full attack, and it's a lot of speed and physicality."

The Wild, who are 16-3-4 for the best 23-game start in team history, trail Edmonton by one point and defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina, which has played two fewer games, in points percentage. Star defenseman Quinn Hughes, whose reluctance to sign a contract extension, has clearly not created a distraction for him or his teammates. He has 25 assists, tied for second in the league, and has at least one point in every game during this 12-game run for the Wild.

Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy celebrates a goal with defenseman Quinn Hughes and center Joel Eriksson Ek during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, in St. Paul, Minn. James Dobson/AP

With a healthy Joel Eriksson Ek centering Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov, the Wild have one of the most prolific and productive trios currently skating in the league.

"They might be the best line in the NHL," Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. "The best line I've seen so far this year, and they're rolling. We didn't have an answer."

Kaprizov has six goals and 15 assists in the last 12 games and 17 goals and 23 assists for the season. He's tied for third in the league with 40 points, the engine for a first line that creates excitement for the Wild and their fans every time it's on the ice.

"To me, it's the work ethic on each individual player that makes that line so unique. In this league, you're used to maybe two guys and a sniper, someone who needs to be Johnny on the spot," Foligno said. "But all three guys really do the heavy lifting. It's really scary."

Defenseman Brock Faber, who had been sidelined while recovering from a skull fracture, played in his first regular-season home game to a loud roar from the crowd and responded with a goal of his own. Goalie Jesper Wallstedt recorded his league-leading 15th win, having started 20 games with Filip Gustavsson finishing rehabilitation from offseason hip surgery, and ranks third in the NHL in save percentage (.924) and fourth in goals against average (1.99).

"There's so much energy coming from him," Kaprizov said. "You just want to be playing better in front of him, too, because he makes so many big saves."

The Wild, who play at Calgary on Thursday night, have six of their next eight games on the road before finally getting to settle in for an extended stretch at home. They have a seven-game homestand from Dec. 12-28.

"The players have done a good job of managing themselves with rest and recovery," coach John Hynes said. "When we're at the rink we're fresh. We're ready for the games. I think the guys are excited to compete. We've talked about being consistent with a game on the ice that gives us a chance to win, and that takes commitment, night in and night out, to be able to do it. I think we've risen to the challenges."