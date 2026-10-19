Kaprizov, Wallstedt lead Minnesota Wild to 2-1 victory over Columbus Blue Jackets

Kirill Kaprizov broke a second-period tie with his NHL-leading 10th goal, Jesper Wallstedt stopped 13 shots and the Minnesota Wild beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 on Sunday night.

Danila Yurov also scored to help the Central Division-leading Wild improve to 6-2-1.

Adam Fantilli scored for Columbus. Cam Talbot made 32 saves.

Kaprizov broke a 1-1 tie with a power-play goal at 3:06 of the second, beating Talbot over the shoulder from the bottom of the left faceoff circle.

Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov celebrates with teammates after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, in St. Paul, Minn. Abbie Parr/AP

Both goalies stood tall early in the first period. Wallstedt denied Connor Garland on a breakaway two minutes into the game. Then Talbot made three saves as the Blue Jackets killed off a 5-on-3 power play that lasted 1:52.

Minnesota got on the board late in the first period. Yakov Trenin scooped up a turnover at the Columbus blue line, beat a defender on the way to the net, then feathered a pass across the slot where Yurov was waiting to tap it in.

Columbus tied it a minute later during a delayed penalty when Fantilli fired a slap shot through traffic that beat Wallstedt.

Blue Jackets: Host Toronto on Tuesday night.

Wild: At Edmonton on Tuesday night to start a five-game trip.