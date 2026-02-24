Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Wintry mix for parts of Minnesota Tuesday morning as Twin Cities warm up

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Tuesday will be warmer in the Twin Cities, and an early wintry mix is possible for parts of the state.

Expect light snow north of Interstate 94 during the morning commute, with rain, snow or a freezing mix near and south of there. That mix could continue until noon, but impacts should be minimal.

WCCO

Highs in the Twin Cities will reach the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday will be colder again, with highs in the lower 20s. There will be a small window for light snow south of I-94 in the evening.

The warming trend returns to end the week, with highs climbing into the 40s and possibly lower 50s by Friday. A sharp cooldown arrives over the weekend as highs fall back into the teens and 20s.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue