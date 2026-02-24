Wintry mix for parts of Minnesota Tuesday morning as Twin Cities warm up

Tuesday will be warmer in the Twin Cities, and an early wintry mix is possible for parts of the state.

Expect light snow north of Interstate 94 during the morning commute, with rain, snow or a freezing mix near and south of there. That mix could continue until noon, but impacts should be minimal.

WCCO

Highs in the Twin Cities will reach the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday will be colder again, with highs in the lower 20s. There will be a small window for light snow south of I-94 in the evening.

The warming trend returns to end the week, with highs climbing into the 40s and possibly lower 50s by Friday. A sharp cooldown arrives over the weekend as highs fall back into the teens and 20s.