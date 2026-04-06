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Winter-like Monday kicks off rainy week in Twin Cities

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

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Monday is set to be the coldest day of the week in the Twin Cities.

It'll feel like winter in the metro as highs top out in the 30s.

Tuesday will still be cool, but improving. Highs will climb into the 40s, with a chance for a few spotty showers late.

A big warm-up hits on Wednesday as highs jump into the 60s. A few scattered showers are possible.

Thursday and Friday will be mild with periodic chances for light rain.

Next weekend looks warmer and more active, with multiple chances for showers and storms.

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