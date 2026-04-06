Winter-like Monday kicks off rainy week in Twin Cities

Monday is set to be the coldest day of the week in the Twin Cities.

It'll feel like winter in the metro as highs top out in the 30s.

Tuesday will still be cool, but improving. Highs will climb into the 40s, with a chance for a few spotty showers late.

A big warm-up hits on Wednesday as highs jump into the 60s. A few scattered showers are possible.

Thursday and Friday will be mild with periodic chances for light rain.

Next weekend looks warmer and more active, with multiple chances for showers and storms.