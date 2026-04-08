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Weather Forecast

Warmer, windy Wednesday in Twin Cities, with wet weekend ahead

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

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A warm and windy Wednesday is on tap for the Twin Cities.

Highs will be in the low 60s, with wind gusts pushing 25 to 35 mph at times. Scattered showers are likely in the afternoon and evening as a cold front passes through.

Things will turn cooler behind that front Wednesday night. Highs on Thursday will be in the 40s as clouds linger. A few isolated showers are possible.

As we head into Friday and the weekend, the forecast looks warm, humid and increasingly stormy. Weekend rain totals may push monthly averages above normal for April.

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