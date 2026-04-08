Warmer, windy Wednesday in Twin Cities, with wet weekend ahead

A warm and windy Wednesday is on tap for the Twin Cities.

Highs will be in the low 60s, with wind gusts pushing 25 to 35 mph at times. Scattered showers are likely in the afternoon and evening as a cold front passes through.

Things will turn cooler behind that front Wednesday night. Highs on Thursday will be in the 40s as clouds linger. A few isolated showers are possible.

As we head into Friday and the weekend, the forecast looks warm, humid and increasingly stormy. Weekend rain totals may push monthly averages above normal for April.