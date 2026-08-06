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Warmer, windier Thursday in Twin Cities; several rain chances ahead

By
Chris Shaffer
Chris Shaffer
Chief Meteorologist
Chris Shaffer was raised in Stillwater, Minnesota and left our great state for four years to attend the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, where he earned degrees in Meteorology and Mass Communications.
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Chris Shaffer,
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
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Adam Del Rosso,
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

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Thursday will be slightly warmer in the Twin Cities under mostly sunny skies.

Highs should reach the low to mid-80s, and the wind will start to pick up in the second half of the day. Temperatures will be similar through the weekend.

Friday could bring a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm, but rainfall looks light for most of the metro.

Saturday will be mostly dry during the day, with the best chance for showers and thunderstorms arriving at night. 

Early next week will be warm with occasional isolated storm chances — particularly Sunday night into Monday — but no widespread rain is expected.

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