Warmer, windier Thursday in Twin Cities; several rain chances ahead

Thursday will be slightly warmer in the Twin Cities under mostly sunny skies.

Highs should reach the low to mid-80s, and the wind will start to pick up in the second half of the day. Temperatures will be similar through the weekend.

Friday could bring a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm, but rainfall looks light for most of the metro.

Saturday will be mostly dry during the day, with the best chance for showers and thunderstorms arriving at night.

Early next week will be warm with occasional isolated storm chances — particularly Sunday night into Monday — but no widespread rain is expected.