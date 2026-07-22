Top10WxDay brings sunshine, pleasant temps and calm winds to Twin Cities Wednesday

Wednesday will be #Top10WxDay in the Twin Cities, filled with sun, calm winds, pleasant temperatures and clean air.

Expect highs slightly below average in the upper 70s.

Thursday will bring a few more clouds, along with a southwestern breeze that will help highs into the mid-80s. A stray shower or storm is possible in far northern and far southern Minnesota, but most of the state will stay dry.

Highs will stay in the mid-80s on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and the humidity on the rise. Things will warm up even more over the weekend, with highs back in the 90s.

Spotty storms are possible both Saturday and Sunday night.