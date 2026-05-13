Sunshine, 70s make Wednesday a #Top10WxDay in Minnesota

Wednesday is a #Top10WxDay in Minnesota thanks to sunshine, lighter winds and highs in the 70s.

The Twin Cities should top out around 73.

The fire weather concerns that affected parts of the state on Tuesday have abated.

On Thursday, a passing cold front could bring showers and a few thunderstorms.

Friday will be warm, windy and very dry, elevating the fire weather risk. Highs will climb into the 80s.

The weekend will start out warm before rain and thunderstorm chances increase. A more active pattern should settle in early next week.