Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Sunshine, 70s make Wednesday a #Top10WxDay in Minnesota

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Wednesday is a #Top10WxDay in Minnesota thanks to sunshine, lighter winds and highs in the 70s.

The Twin Cities should top out around 73. 

The fire weather concerns that affected parts of the state on Tuesday have abated.

On Thursday, a passing cold front could bring showers and a few thunderstorms.

Friday will be warm, windy and very dry, elevating the fire weather risk. Highs will climb into the 80s.

The weekend will start out warm before rain and thunderstorm chances increase. A more active pattern should settle in early next week.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue