Thursday will be partly cloudy and quiet in the Twin Cities, offering perfect travel conditions for those heading somewhere for Thanksgiving dinner.

The holiday will get off to a chilly start, with highs set to hit 40 in the metro by the afternoon.

Friday also looks pleasant, though clouds will increase and we could see isolated sprinkles later on. Up north, a flurry is possible.

On Saturday, highs will warm into the mid-40s.

Sunday will be breezy and cooler, with highs in the upper 30s.

Temperatures will stay mild into next week.