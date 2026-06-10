Overnight storms move out, but more severe weather possible in Minnesota Wednesday afternoon

The first round of Wednesday storms has mostly passed the Twin Cities, but another barrage is set to arrive in the afternoon.

The multiple rounds of rain have prompted a NEXT Weather Alert.

Much of Minnesota, including the metro, saw strong storms move through overnight. Some spots saw half an inch of rain or more amid severe weather alerts. According to Xcel Energy, about 42,600 Minnesotans are without power Wednesday morning.

Another round set to hit after 2 p.m. could bring large hail, damaging winds and even tornadoes across eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. While the threat has shifted to the east, severe storms are still possible in the Twin Cities.

WCCO

A few showers and storms may linger into Thursday as cooler air begins to arrive. Friday will be much cooler, with highs returning to the 70s and noticeably lower humidity.

Comfortable temperatures will continue over the weekend, with only isolated rain chances.