Storm chances continue in Twin Cities through Friday before quieter weekend

Leftover overnight rain shifts east early Thursday, bringing some early morning showers to the Twin Cities.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon and evening. A few storms could produce hail, gusty winds and heavy downpours. Storm chances continue Friday, especially south and east.

WCCO

Saturday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds, while Sunday will be mostly dry, though a few showers or storms may lift north into southern Minnesota late in the day. It will be hot and humid.

Next week will be warmer with periodic thunderstorm chances and highs returning to the 80s.