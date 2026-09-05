Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Hot and humid Saturday in Twin Cities ahead of stormy Sunday

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Read Full Bio
Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Saturday will be hot and humid in the Twin Cities with highs back in the mid 80s.

Rain chances pick up overnight and into Sunday morning with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the morning.  

WCCO

Monday looks a little drier before another round of storms into Tuesday morning. Around an inch of rain is possible, which is down from previous forecasts. This will also knock highs back into the low 80s.

Temperatures come down into the upper 70s by the end of next week.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue