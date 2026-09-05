Hot and humid Saturday in Twin Cities ahead of stormy Sunday

Saturday will be hot and humid in the Twin Cities with highs back in the mid 80s.

Rain chances pick up overnight and into Sunday morning with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the morning.

WCCO

Monday looks a little drier before another round of storms into Tuesday morning. Around an inch of rain is possible, which is down from previous forecasts. This will also knock highs back into the low 80s.

Temperatures come down into the upper 70s by the end of next week.