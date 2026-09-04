Hot, muggy Friday in the Twin Cities ahead of weekend storms

Highs will reach into the low 90s Friday in the Twin Cities, but humidity will push heat indices into the upper 90s, leading to a late season heat advisory that's in effect between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Temperatures look to stay on the warm side Saturday, while Sunday will feature scattered showers and storms mostly west of the metro.

Storm chances increase Monday into Tuesday, with temperatures trending in the right direction for slightly cooler air for the rest of next week.