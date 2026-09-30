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Weather Forecast

Warm Wednesday in the Twin Cities ahead of quiet end to work week

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

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A foggy Wednesday morning will give way to a warm and humid afternoon in the Twin Cities, with highs reaching into the mid 70s.

Thursday will be cooler and quieter with mostly dry weather and temperatures back into the 60s.

Another cool, dry one Friday with a chilly night to follow. Patchy frost is possible late in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The next rain chance arrives Saturday afternoon and evening with a few showers possible.

Drier weather returns Sunday, with mild temperatures continuing into early October.

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