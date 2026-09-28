Foggy start to Monday in Twin Cities with more rain to come

Dense fog sticks around early Monday morning in the Twin Cities before sunshine helps temperatures rebound.

After the fog clears around 10 a.m., expect a mild, mostly dry day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Rain develops overnight Tuesday and spreads east through the day, with most areas picking up at least a half inch.

WCCO

The heaviest rain threat shifts toward southern and southeast Minnesota into western Wisconsin overnight Wednesday, where 2-plus inches are possible and localized flooding could develop.

Rain exits Thursday and cooler air settles in for the weekend, with highs mainly in the low-to-mid 60s and hopefully more sunshine in the forecast.