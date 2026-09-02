Storms depart early Wednesday in the Twin Cities ahead of quieter afternoon

Storms linger into Wednesday morning, mainly across southern Minnesota, with heavy rain and gusty winds possible.

The severe threat has mostly wrapped, anything additional would most likely be in southern Minnesota or Wisconsin.

WCCO

Wednesday afternoon clears up, with sun back into the forecast, but a bit cooler than the last few with highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

Heat and humidity build Thursday into Saturday, with highs near 90 degrees and heat indices in the mid-to-upper 90s.

More storm chances return Sunday into Labor Day, but the timing and coverage are still uncertain.