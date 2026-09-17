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Twin Cities to dry out from overnight storms Thursday, but heavy rain returns Friday

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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A few showers linger Thursday morning in the Twin Cities ahead of a nice day with highs in the mid 70s, but widespread rain moves in Friday with heavier pockets developing through the day. 

By Friday evening, heavy rain becomes a big concern, especially from the south metro down southward.

WCCO

The hardest-hit areas could see between 2 to 4 inches, with repeated downpours potentially leading to flooding.

Rain and winds fade early Saturday with the metro seeing a quieter and drier day. Sunday looks mainly dry, too.

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