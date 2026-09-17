Twin Cities to dry out from overnight storms Thursday, but heavy rain returns Friday

A few showers linger Thursday morning in the Twin Cities ahead of a nice day with highs in the mid 70s, but widespread rain moves in Friday with heavier pockets developing through the day.

By Friday evening, heavy rain becomes a big concern, especially from the south metro down southward.

WCCO

The hardest-hit areas could see between 2 to 4 inches, with repeated downpours potentially leading to flooding.

Rain and winds fade early Saturday with the metro seeing a quieter and drier day. Sunday looks mainly dry, too.